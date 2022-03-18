Patrol IDs 4 killed in 2-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Patrol has identified four people killed in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa earlier this week as Clinton residents who were all over the age of 80.

The two drivers killed in the Wednesday afternoon head-on crash were in their 90s, the Clinton Herald reported. The crash happened on Iowa Highway 136 a couple of miles northwest of Clinton when an eastbound car driven by Donald Bartels, 90, collided with a westbound minivan driven by Benjamin Ehrhart, 94, the patrol said.

Both men died, as did two passengers in the minivan identified as Ehrhart's wife, 91-year-old Donna Ehrhart, and 81-year-old Phyllis Krogman. A third passenger in the minivan who has not been identified was seriously injured and flown to an Iowa City hospital for treatment.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

