Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — A person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein, television station KCRG reported. The Iowa State Patrol said the accident occurred when a person crouched in front of the SUV was hit when the vehicle pulled out of its parking spot.