 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot
0 comments
AP

Patrol says man fatally hit by vehicle in Iowa parking lot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

OELWEIN, Iowa (AP) — A person has died after being run over by a sport utility vehicle in a northeastern Iowa parking lot, authorities said.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the American Legion post in Oelwein, television station KCRG reported. The Iowa State Patrol said the accident occurred when a person crouched in front of the SUV was hit when the vehicle pulled out of its parking spot.

The person killed was not immediately identified by investigators. Authorities continue to investigate.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCRG-TV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gas analysts say don't worry, but drivers still do

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News