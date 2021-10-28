Person found with traumatic injuries in Des Moines home dies

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A person found overnight in a Des Moines home with traumatic injuries died a short time later, and police have declared the death a homicide.

Officers and medics were called just before 2 a.m. Thursday to a home in a neighborhood between Interstate 235 and Easttown Park, police said. Arriving first responders found a person suffering from traumatic injuries who was rushed to a nearby hospital and later died there.

Police did not immediately release the person’s identity or give details about how the person was injured. No arrests were immediately reported.

The death marked Des Moines' 10th homicide of this year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0