Person killed after Centerville officers called to assault

CENTERVILLE, Iowa (AP) — A person was killed Sunday after authorities were called to a Centerville area home to check on a reported assault, state officials said Monday.

Centerville officers and an Appanoose County deputy responded to the report about 3:45 p.m. at a location outside the city, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. After they arrived, someone fired shots and a person was killed.

The dead person wasn't identified. Officers were not injured.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

Centerville is about 70 miles southeast of Des Moines.

