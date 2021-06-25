 Skip to main content
Petroleum gas leaks after train derailment in Ames
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Cleanup continues after petroleum gas leaked from some train cars involved in a derailment in Ames, Iowa.

KCCI-TV reports that about 27 cars derailed Thursday afternoon. A hazmat team was called to the scene to assist with cleanup.

Ames Fire Chief Rich Higgins said there were no injuries, but 15 to 20 properties nearby were evacuated. Cleanup is expected to finish late Friday.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

