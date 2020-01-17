Plane slides off taxiway in icy weather as storm hits US

Jorge Hernandez, of Milwaukee, tries to cover his face from the cold while walking along West Kilbourn Avenue in Milwaukee, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. While snow is expected Friday, breezy and cold conditions return on Sunday and Monday, with wind chills of minus 10 to minus 15 Fahrenheit across the region, according to the National Weather Service office in Sullivan.
Worley and Sonja Parton, of Hinsdale, N.H., shovel their driveway together after an early morning snowstorm on Thursday, Jan, 16, 2020. A snowstorm dumped more than a half-foot of heavy snow on parts of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont on Thursday, and it'll be followed by plunging temperatures and blustery winds.
Ava Kramer, 9, helps her "Ninny," Ethel Hallock, shovel snow from their driveway along Pond Road in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. "Only good things fall down from heaven," said Hallock. "I like to come out and shovel in the morning," Hallock said. "The air is crisp, its quiet and it's beautiful. I love it," said Hallock. Kramer, a fourth grader at Montello Elementary School, had her third snow day of the school year Thursday.
Snow covers the roof of Steven's Pizza in Skykomish, Wash., along Highway 2, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Skykomish, Wash. Volunteers brought food and supplies here for local Skykomish residents stranded without power or access to food.
A Delta Airlines plane slid off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport Friday morning due to icy conditions that also have closed schools and government offices.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A plane slid off an icy taxiway at Kansas City International Airport on Friday as a sprawling winter storm hits large sections of the Midwest and beyond, leading to the closure of schools, universities and government offices.
The Delta Air Lines flight was taxiing to be de-iced before flying to Detroit when the nosegear slipped off a taxiway, said Delta spokeswoman Martha Witt. There were no reports of injuries aboard the Airbus A319, which was carrying 123 passengers and a crew of six. Witt said the airline was trying to put passengers from Delta flight 1114 on other planes.
The slippery conditions come after the National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories, saying the storm will create hazardous travel conditions from the Plains into the Northeast through the weekend. Snow is forecast over much of the Great Lakes, with a blizzard warning for parts of the Upper Midwest.
The winter weather advisory extended south into western Oklahoma and northern Arkansas, where freezing rain was expected Friday.
In South Dakota and Minnesota, dozens of schools canceled classes Friday ahead of snowfall expected during the day.
In Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly closed state offices in the Topeka area, urging people in a news release to “stay safe and warm, exercise caution and allow road crews to do their job."
