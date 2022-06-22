 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Planned Parenthood won't change waiting period requirement

The Iowa attorney general’s office says a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won’t take effect until next month, but the state's main abortion provider says it will immediately require the waiting period

  • 0
Abortion Iowa

FILE - Marissa Messinger, of Lake View, Iowa, center, holds a sign during a rally to protest recent abortion bans, May 21, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday, June 17, 2022, cleared the way for lawmakers to severely limit or even ban abortion in the state, reversing a decision by the court just four years ago that guaranteed the right to the procedure under the Iowa Constitution.

 Charlie Neibergall - staff, AP

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa attorney general's office said Wednesday that a state Supreme Court decision that requires a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion won't take effect until next month, but the organization that provides most abortion in the state says it will immediately implement the waiting period.

A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general’s office said last week's ruling would not take effect until the case has been returned to the lower court judge for further action, likely around July 8. Typically, Supreme Court opinions go into effect 21 days after they are released.

After the ruling, Planned Parenthood North Central States officials had said the organization would immediately implement the waiting period as recommended by its legal council, the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa.

Emily Bisek, the organization's vice president for communications, said despite the attorney general's belief that the waiting period wasn't required yet, it would stick by its waiting period decision.

People are also reading…

“The last thing we want is for patients to be inconvenienced," Bisek said in a statement. “Without clear guidelines on when the forced 24-hour waiting period would begin, we had to implement the law in order to confidently keep providing abortion care in Iowa. Rolling back the new process now would further burden patients and create more challenges and confusion for care, not to mention more re-scheduling."

The waiting period was included in a Friday state Supreme Court ruling in which the court reversed its 2018 decision that guaranteed the right to abortion. The court concluded it had wrongly decided abortion is among the fundamental privacy rights guaranteed by the Iowa Constitution and federal law.

In its decision, the court also overturned a lower court's ruling that a state law passed in 2020 that required a 24-hour waiting period before a woman can get an abortion was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court's decision on the waiting period means Planned Parenthood's challenge of the law will be considered under a different legal standard that could make it easier for the governor and the legislature to overcome the constitutional legal challenge and enact the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ex-Iowa police officer pleads guilty to sexual abuse of girl

A former eastern Iowa police officer has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl last year while he was on duty. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that 24-year-old Andrew Patrick Denoyer pleaded guilty Tuesday in Scott County District Court to three counts of third-degree sexual assault. Denoyer faces up to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced July 29. His arrest in September came a day after he resigned from his job as an Eldridge police officer and four days after law enforcement launched an investigation into allegations that Denoyer had had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in May 2021 while he was on duty.

Sheriff: 9-year-old boy fatally hit by motorcycle in Iowa

Authorities in western Iowa say a 9-year-old boy has died after being hit by a motorcycle in the small town of Macedonia. The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along Macedonia's Main Street. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says the boy was riding his bicycle at the intersection of Main and Dye streets when he was hit by a motorcycle. The boy was rushed to a Council Bluffs hospital, where he died. Officials have not released his name. Police say the 51-year-old motorcycle driver was not injured.

Iowa man pleads not guilty in deaths of 3,000 feeder hogs

A northeast Iowa farmer has pleaded not guilty to livestock neglect after 3,000 hogs died on his property. Derek David Smith filed the written plea Monday in Fayette County District Court. Court records say the 41-year-old Smith was hired by Valley Farms to care for the hogs on his property near Randalia. On June 2, authorities found more than 3,000 feeder hogs dead at his confinement operation. Court records say the animals died from lack of feed and another 200 hogs had to be euthanized for heath reasons. The charge is a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $2,560 fine.

Reynolds expands deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

Iowa deer hunters will be allowed to use semi-automatic weapons including AR-15 rifles to kill deer in more parts of the state during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds. Iowa lawmakers passed the bill in May and it was signed by Reynolds on Friday. Advocates say the new law will help control the deer population and respond to complaints that excess deer eat corn and are hazardous to motorists. Iowa has had January deer hunting seasons in the past but they were limited to a few counties where the deer population was more of a problem. The bill is expected to expand the January hunt counties from five to as many as 15, depending on rules from the Department of Natural Resources.

Mason City man gets prison for role in deadly shooting

A Mason City man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a February shooting that killed one man and left another with disabling injuries. Online court records show 24-year-old Daniel Martez Judon IV was sentenced after pleading guilty Friday to a count of intimidation with a weapon. Judon is one of two people charged in the Feb. 6 shooting in Cedar Falls that killed 19-year-old Arthur Craig Lang III, of Clear Lake, and left another man with a partially severed spine. Police have said Judon was in a vehicle with others when they began arguing with a group of pedestrians, and the two groups began shooting at each other. Police say Judon among those who fired a gun.

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews find body of man under collapsed Iowa grain silo

Crews have recovered the body of a man who was buried by piles of grain and debris from a collapsed grain silo in southeastern Iowa. The collapse happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday at a grain elevator at Yarmouth. Des Moines County emergency management officials announced the man's body was found about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. Mediapolis Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Kerr told the Hawk Eye that two men had just unloaded a semitrailer full of grain when they heard a loud bang and began running as the silo partially collapsed. One of the men escaped. The name of the man who died has not been released.

Sheriff's deputy killed in head-on crash in southwest Iowa

Authorities say a Fremont County sheriff's deputy has died in a head-on crash in the southwestern corner of Iowa. The sheriff's office says in a news release that the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon along Highway 275 north of Hamburg, killing 37-year-old Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson. Investigators say Richardson was in his patrol car traveling north when it collided with a southbound farm combine. A report by the Iowa State Patrol says the combine was wider than the width of the southbound lane, with one of its front tires operating over the highway's center line. The patrol says Richardson's car collided with that front tire, then rolled several times.

Watch Now: Related Video

Florida teens break into $8 million mansion, throw massive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News