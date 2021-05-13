Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area.

The proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High School football and soccer teams, and plans include a state-of-the-art locker room, rooftop plaza and a pedestrian underpass entrance, WHO-TV reported.

It would join other facilities, such a 6,000-seat, nearly $9 million stadium building in Johnston in 2017 and a just-built stadium complex at Waukee Northwest High School that includes two tennis courts, two baseball and two softball fields for a $22 million total. The Des Moines Public Schools district also has broken ground on a shared 4,000 seat stadium with Drake University for $19 million.

Plans for the Pleasant Hill stadium were approved by nearly 70% of Southeast Polk district voters through a $92 million bond referendum which includes a new 6th and 7th-grade facility and elementary school.

The school district is accepting bids through May 18, but the price for the new facility is estimated around $19 million and could open as soon as the fall of 2022. The district school board is expected to review the plans at its May 20 meeting.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WHO-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0