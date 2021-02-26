 Skip to main content
Police: 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Davenport yard
AP

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are searching for suspects after discovering a 14-year-old boy shot to death in a Davenport yard.

Someone found the body of Jamon Winfrey on the ground Thursday afternoon and called police, the Quad-City Times reported. Investigators believe the shooting happened a day earlier, when police were called to the area for a report of shots fired.

In that incident, police believe three vehicles were chasing after one another Wednesday afternoon, with shots fired from at least one of the vehicles. At the time, investigators found only shell casings in the area, but no damage or injuries. Now, police believe Winfrey was shot in the incident.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

