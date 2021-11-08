Police: 15-year-old critically hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting over the weekend that critically wounded a 15-year-old boy.

The shooting happened late Sunday morning, when officers were called to an area in the Evelyn Davis Park neighborhood, police said.

Arriving officers found someone performing CPR on the wounded teen, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Police have not released the teen’s name or announced any arrests in the shooting.

The shooting followed news of another teen being critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in Fort Dodge, which is about 68 miles (109 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.

