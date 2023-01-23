DES MOINES, Ia. (AP) — Police: 18-year-old man charged with murder in killing of 2 teens at Des Moines alternative school for at-risk youth.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — The tiny crickets Shelby Smith raises for her company, Gym-N-Eat Crickets, aren’t going to solve the big problem of climate change.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — In the first “fully functional” year of Willow Creek Theatre Co., there’s been a production of “Hedwig and The Angry In…
A 23-year-old Sioux City man has been charged in the death of a woman who was shot while she was calling an emergency dispatcher. A criminal complaint says Sarah Zoelle called 911 Saturday night and was pleading for help, saying her boyfriend, Austyn Self, was pointing a gun at her. The complaint says the 911 dispatcher then heard what sounded like a gunshot. Officers say Zoelle was holding a 6-month-old child in her arms when they found her suffering from a gunshot wound. She died later at a hospital. Two other young children were in the house.
More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn't disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn't immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.
A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months. He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines. Tucson police say he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody Friday. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Tucson shooting April 22 near the University of Arizona campus. He's accused of killing a 24-year-old man and seriously injuring another.
Authorities say an eastern Iowa man shot and killed an armed intruder who broke out a basement window and entered his home. Jones County Attorney Kristofer Lyons says Monticello police were called early Wednesday morning to a home were a man later identified as Patrick O’Brine was found dead. Police say O’Brine broke out a window and entered the basement of a home. A resident, who was home with his 10-year-old son, saw O’Brine and fired three shots at the intruder, hitting him twice. O’Brine, who was armed and wearing a mask, died at the home. Lyons says an investigation of the shooting is continuing but that evidence supports a conclusion that the resident was justified in using deadly force.
A nearly six-month-long strike will end after more than 120 workers at ingredient maker Ingredion voted Sunday to accept a new contract. The head of the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union praised workers in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for remaining steadfast throughout the prolonged contract fight. The union didn't release details about what's included in the new four-year contract. Officials at the Chicago-based company didn't immediately respond to questions Sunday. Ingredion has more than 11,000 employees worldwide and reports annual sales of nearly $6 billion. This strike began Aug. 1 as Ingredion workers fought for improved benefits and wages along with stronger seniority and work rules.
An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of two teenagers at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police say Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students who were killed all had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs. Police say Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge and had removed an ankle bracelet 16 minutes before he went to the school with a gun.
A northwestern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 15-year-old disabled son, who weighed 38 pounds when he died. A Rock Island County judge sentenced 36-year-old Jennifer Keim on Friday to four years of probation. The Quad City Times reports that Keim was initially charged with murder in Joseph “J.J.” Hammond’s November 2020, death. But in September, Keim agreed to plead guilty to an amended felony charge of criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of 14 years for Keim, noting that her son weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death.
The Iowa Attorney General’s office says Des Moines police officers were legally justified when they shot and killed a 16-year-old boy. The office announced Wednesday the officers shot the teenager, identified as T.J., after he pointed a gun at them in his grandmother's home on Dec. 26. Four officers responding to a call about a domestic dispute found T.J. at his grandmother's home and negotiated with him for about five minutes to put his gun down. The report says he eventually pointed the the gun at the officers. Three of the four officers at the scene shot him.