Police: 18-year-old man charged with murder in killing of 2 teens at Des Moines alternative school for at-risk youth

An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder in the killing of two teenagers at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police say Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students who were killed all had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs. Police say Walls was on supervised pre-trial release on a weapons charge and had removed an ankle bracelet 16 minutes before he went to the school with a gun.