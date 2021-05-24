Police: 2 killed in crash after fleeing Iowa traffic stop

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two people have died in a fiery crash in Des Moines after the car they were in fled a traffic stop, police said.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday after a Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the car on suspicion of speeding, police said. The car fled, and the deputy gave chase until he lost sight of the car.

Police said the deputy eventually was told by a pedestrian that a car matching the description of the car he had previously stopped had crashed just north of River Drive Park.

When the deputy and other police and first responders arrived at the scene, the car was engulfed in flames, hindering rescue efforts, officials said.

Police on Monday identified the two people in the car as 20-year-old Moises Ruiz and 22-year-old Tatiana Munguia, both of Des Moines. Ruiz was driving, police said. They both died at the scene.

