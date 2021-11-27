Police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed Friday evening by a car, police said.

Emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport, the Quad-City Times reported.

The Davenport Police Department said in a news release a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road. He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

The Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit is investigating.

