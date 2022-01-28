Police: Another person found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — For a second straight day, police in Cedar Rapids have responded to a fatal shooting within the city.

Someone called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a person down in Cedar Valley Park, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of a male victim lying in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot, police said.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but said he appeared to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately reported.

Hours earlier on Thursday afternoon, police responding to a report of a shooting in southeastern Cedar Rapids found the body of another male lying in a street in a residential area. Police said that shooting, too, appeared to be a “targeted incident," and are still searching for suspects in that case.

