 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Another person found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids

For a second straight day, police in Cedar Rapids have responded to a fatal shooting within the city

  • 0

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — For a second straight day, police in Cedar Rapids have responded to a fatal shooting within the city.

Someone called 911 around 7:30 a.m. Friday to report a person down in Cedar Valley Park, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found the body of a male victim lying in the parking lot who appeared to have been shot, police said.

Police did not immediately release the victim’s name, but said he appeared to have been targeted. No arrests were immediately reported.

Hours earlier on Thursday afternoon, police responding to a report of a shooting in southeastern Cedar Rapids found the body of another male lying in a street in a residential area. Police said that shooting, too, appeared to be a “targeted incident," and are still searching for suspects in that case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This giant panda cub playing around will make your day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News