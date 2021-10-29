 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police arrest man in Omaha sought in killing of Iowa woman

Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week

  • 0

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Council Bluffs police have announced the arrest of a man who was being sought as a person of interest in the shooting death of a woman in her home last week.

Vaughn White, 28, was arrested in Omaha, Nebraska, on Thursday on a warrant charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said. Police had been seeking White in the shooting death of 24-year-old McKayla Glover of Council Bluffs.

Police called to Glover’s home around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 found Glover with a gunshot wound and rushed her to a hospital in Omaha, where she died. Police have not given other details about what may have led to the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden meets Pope Francis in Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News