Police: Bicyclist fatally hit by pickup truck in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A bicyclist has died after being hit by a pickup truck in north-central Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, when a 94-year-old man driving the pickup truck southbound on a city street hit a bicyclist who traveling in the southbound lane, police reported.

The cyclist, identified as 58-year-old Robin Faught of Clear Lake, was taken to a Mason City hospital and pronounced dead. No charges in the case were announced.

