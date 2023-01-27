 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police charge 2nd teen in Iowa school shooting that killed 2

Authorities in Iowa have charged a second teenager with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines educational program

  • Updated
  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities on Friday charged a second teenager with murder in the shooting deaths of two students at a Des Moines educational program.

Bravon Michael Tukes, 19, of Des Moines, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.

The charges match those filed earlier in the week against Preston Walls, 18, who is accused of fatally shooting the two teenage students at the Starts Right Here education program Monday and wounding the program's founder.

Police said evidence shows Tukes communicated with Walls before and immediately after the shooting and drove the vehicle in which Walls allegedly fled. Tukes and Walls are members of the same gang and committed the shootings “in connection with that gang membership,” police said in a news release.

People are also reading…

Police said they recovered four firearms during their investigation.

Online court records did not indicate whether Tukes had an attorney yet who could speak on his behalf.

The shooting left 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr dead. Will Keeps, a former Chicago gang member who moved to Des Moines and later founded the program to help at-risk youth, was seriously wounded and remains in a hospital.

Police have said all four teens were gang members, but relatives and friends of Dameron and Carr dispute that, saying they were not involved in gangs and were close friends who were dedicated to their families.

Police say the shooting was premeditated and that Walls, who was on supervised release for a weapons charge last year, cut off an ankle monitor 16 minutes beforehand. Court documents say he had a concealed semiautomatic handgun with a high-capacity extended magazine when he entered a common area of Starts Right Here and opened fire.

Classes at the education program, which works with Des Moines Public Schools to help students who haven't succeeded in traditional schools, were cancelled this week. Keeps has forged deep ties with community leaders, and the city's police chief serves on the program's board.

Matt Smith, the interim schools superintendent, described Keeps as “Amazing. Incredibly passionate."

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Police: Shooting that killed 2 at youth program was targeted

Investigators say in a charging document that an 18-year-old who was involved in an ongoing gang dispute walked into the common area of an Iowa alternative education program for at-risk students and fatally shot two teenagers in a premeditated attack. They say in the document released Tuesday that Preston Walls chased one of the teen victims down and shot him several more times when he tried to run. The attack happened Monday at the Starts Right Here program in Des Moines. Police on Tuesday identified the victims as 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr. Officers captured Walls leaving the scene. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes.

Iowa man convicted on 3 counts for killing parents, sister

A jury has convicted a 22-year-old Iowa man of killing his parents and his sister at their home in Cedar Rapids. Alexander Jackson was convicted Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder. He had called police in June 2021 to report that an intruder had shot him and his father at the family's Cedar Rapids home. Officers found the victims dead from multiple gunshot wounds and Alexander Jackson with a gunshot wound to his foot. Prosecutors alleged he shot himself. The shootings happened after Jackson's father told him to get a job or move out. Sentencing is March 3.

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

Police chief calls Iowa school shooting 'sad and pointless'

The Des Moines police chief says a shooting at a educational program that left two students dead and the organization’s founder injured should be understood as “tragic, sad and pointless.” The shooting Monday at the Starts Right Here educational program killed two teens — 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr, They were trying to rebuild their lives with help from the organization. Will Keeps, the founder of the program designed to help teens who didn’t succeed at traditional schools, was injured in the shooting and remained in a hospital Wednesday. Police charged 18-year-old Preston Walls, a program participant, with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of criminal gang participation.

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

CNH Industrial workers on strike since May approve new deal

More than 1,000 CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since last May have approved a new contract with the maker of tractors, bulldozers, backhoes and other heavy equipment. The United Auto Workers union said workers in Racine, Wisconsin, and Burlington, Iowa, approved the deal Saturday — two weeks after they rejected an earlier agreement. The union didn't disclose any details of what is included in the new contract, and the company didn't immediately respond Sunday to questions about the agreement. This strike was one of the longest in the spate of strikes over the past couple years since the pandemic began. Workers have been increasingly demanding and getting significant raises and better benefits amid the ongoing worker shortages.

State officials back $1.5M in tax breaks for Iowa beef plant

Iowa officials have agreed to provide a beef processing company with $1.5 million in tax breaks to help finance a $48 million expansion that will double its production. The Iowa Economic Development Authority Board on Friday approved providing the Upper Iowa Beef plant in Lime Springs with about $863,000 in tax credits for job creation and nearly $650,000 in refunds of sales and other taxes. The Des Moines Register reports that Upper Iowa Beef, which purchases cattle from about 400 producers in northeast Iowa, expects the project will create 172 jobs.

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

Two teenage students were killed and a man was seriously injured in what police called a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and that the shooting was “definitely targeted." Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.

Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing

A 24-year suspect in an Arizona homicide has been arrested in Iowa after a manhunt for nearly nine months. He’s been jailed in Iowa on $1 million bail while awaiting extradition to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown to a Charles City home about 150 miles northeast of Des Moines. Tucson police say he briefly barricaded himself inside before he was taken into custody Friday. He’s wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in a Tucson shooting April 22 near the University of Arizona campus. He's accused of killing a 24-year-old man and seriously injuring another.

Illinois woman gets probation in disabled son's 2020 death

A northwestern Illinois woman has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 15-year-old disabled son, who weighed 38 pounds when he died. A Rock Island County judge sentenced 36-year-old Jennifer Keim on Friday to four years of probation. The Quad City Times reports that Keim was initially charged with murder in Joseph “J.J.” Hammond’s November 2020, death. But in September, Keim agreed to plead guilty to an amended felony charge of criminal abuse or neglect of a person with a disability. Prosecutors had sought the maximum sentence of 14 years for Keim, noting that her son weighed just 38 pounds at the time of his death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News