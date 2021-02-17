 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Davenport man arrested on suspicion of killing mom
0 comments
AP

Police: Davenport man arrested on suspicion of killing mom

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his mother, police there said.

Police were called to the PR Masonry Apartments in Davenport late Tuesday afternoon to check on the welfare of a person, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving officers found the body of 77-year-old Dianna Rupp inside one of the units, police said. Police have not said how she died.

Police on the scene arrested Rupp’s son, 53-year-old Andrew Rupp. He was initially arrested and charged with interference of official acts and drug possession, police said. He he was later charged with first-degree murder in Dianna Rupp's death, police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa

Iowa City man shot, killed

  • Updated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment in Iowa City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News