 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park
0 Comments
AP

Police: Decomposed body of woman found in western Iowa park

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — The badly decomposed body woman has been found in a Council Bluffs city park in western Iowa, police there said.

The discovery was made late Tuesday morning in Fairmont Park, and officers were called to the area, Council Bluffs police said in a news release.

Police said they had no information about how the woman died and did not give her identity. Her death is being investigated as suspicious, police said.

An autopsy was expected to be performed Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This human skull was mysteriously found in an Italian cave

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News