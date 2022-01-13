Police: Fatal hit-and-run crash victim was 32-year-old man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Des Moines as a 32-year-old man.

Police said in a news release that officers responded around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and found William “Cody” Kline suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

Police sought the public’s help in finding a car involved in the crash, and later Wednesday morning found a vehicle that investigators think hit Kline.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the driver to contact investigators.

