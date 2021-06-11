 Skip to main content
Police find eastern Iowa woman shot dead; husband arrested
AP

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — A woman was found shot to death inside her eastern Iowa home, and police arrested her husband on unrelated charges.

Officers found Jessica Bostrom, 28, dead inside the Eldridge home around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, television station WQAD reported. Officials told WQAD that her husband, 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, was arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment and felony obstruction.

Police had not released any details of the shooting by midday Friday.

