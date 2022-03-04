 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police find man fatally shot in Des Moines neighborhood

  • 0

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Homicide detectives in Des Moines are investigating after police found a man fatally shot in a residential neighborhood.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a neighborhood several blocks northeast of the Iowa State Capitol, where they found a 34-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said Police in a news release.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died of his injuries. Police did not immediately release the man’s name.

Homicide detectives were interviewing witnesses and gathering forensic evidence in the shooting.

The death marked the city's third homicide for 2022.

