Police: IA man fired gun after neighbor said it wasn't real

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo have arrested a man on gun charges after they say he fired the gun when a neighbor questioned whether it was real.

The incident happened Sunday night, when Tianzo Earl McNabb, 42, and his neighbor began arguing, The Courier reported. McNabb pulled a gun and pointed it at the neighbor, police said, and when the neighbor accused McNabb of brandishing a BB replica, McNabb fired the very real handgun into the air before going back inside his home.

Police then showed up at McNabb’s home, and a brief standoff ensued before McNabb was arrested early Monday morning and charged with assault while displaying a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He's being held on $7,500 bond. No attorney was listed for McNabb in online court records Monday.

