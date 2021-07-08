 Skip to main content
Police ID 2 found dead in parked vehicle at Iowa park
AP

Police ID 2 found dead in parked vehicle at Iowa park

PALO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified two people found dead last week inside a vehicle at the Pleasant Creek State Recreation Area.

The couple found dead were Cody Michael Rhodes, 31, and Courtney Lynne Rhodes, 27, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release. A park ranger discovered the pair already dead inside the parked car late Friday night, investigators said.

Police have not said how the two died or what their relationship to each other was, but an obituary for Courtney Rhodes released by Mitchell Family Funeral Home in Marshalltown said Courtney and Cody Rhodes were married, lived in Gladbrook and had two children.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

