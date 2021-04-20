 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police ID man found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids driveway
0 comments
AP

Police ID man found fatally shot in Cedar Rapids driveway

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police in Cedar Rapids have identified a man who was found fatally shot last week in a driveway several blocks east of Interstate 380.

Davvion Izael Flemings, 26, died in the shooting, police said Tuesday in a news release.

Officers were called to a home near the Kenwood Park neighborhood just after 9:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired and people running from the home, police have said

Arriving officers found Flemings behind a parked vehicle in a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police, firefighters and medics administered emergency care to Flemings, but he died at the scene, police said.

Detectives gathered evidence at the scene. No arrests were reported Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News