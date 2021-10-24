Police ID man who died after Des Moines shooting on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the 21-year-old man who was shot and killed in northeast Des Moines Friday morning.

Police said Sunday that Kalvyn Roy Kline was killed in the shooting. A day earlier, police said 27-year-old Darren Antwon Diggs had been charged with first-degree murder and robbery in connection with the shooting.

Gunfire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. Officers who responded to the area found Kline with gunshot wounds. The officers attempted to save Kline's life but he died at the scene.

Police have said Kline and Diggs knew each other, and the shooting appears to have been motivated by a drug-related robbery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0