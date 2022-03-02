Police identify 2 killed in crash discovered in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Police have identified two people killed in a crash that happened in Bettendorf hours before the wreckage was discovered.

The crash likely happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday along the east side of Interstate 74, the Quad-City Times reported. But the wreckage wasn’t discovered until 6:30 a.m. by an Iowa state trooper who was patrolling the area.

The car came to rest in a grove of trees and would not have been visible from the road at night, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball said. Investigators found the bodies of Brooke Neff, 37, of Bettendorf, and Archie Britcher, 28, of Davenport, who had been thrown from the car in the crash.

