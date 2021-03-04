 Skip to main content
Police identify 2 people killed in Scott County crash
AP

Police identify 2 people killed in Scott County crash

  • Updated
LONG GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in eastern Iowa have identified two people killed in a three-car crash north of Davenport that also injured three others.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 61 near Long Grove, killing Gary Warren, 47, and David Muller, 45, both of Maquoketa, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Warren was driving and Muller was a passenger in a car that was hit when an oncoming van went out of control and crossed the median, investigators said. Another passenger in the car, a 19-year-old man, remained hospitalized in Iowa City in critical condition.

Investigators said the 18-year-old driver of the van was taken to a Davenport hospital with serious injuries and faces charges in the crash. The van also hit a pickup truck, and the truck’s 59-year-old driver suffered only minor injuries.

