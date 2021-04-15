Police identify body found near Des Moines River on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have identified a body found near the the Des Moines River during the weekend.

The body of 42-year-old Diaa Elhag Kafi, of Des Moines was found Saturday near Riverview Park by a fisherman and cyclist.

Police say Kafi was fleeing from officers when he jumped into the river on March 17.

Investigators are awaiting the final report from the Polk County Medical Examiner to determine Kafi's cause of death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0