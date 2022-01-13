Police identify man fatally injured in hit-and-run crash

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Thursday identified the man fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash as a 32-year-old Des Moines resident.

Police identified the man as William “Cody" Kline.

Officers were called about 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car on East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The man had severe injuries and died later at a hospital.

After seeking the public's help, police found a vehicle that investigators think hit the man. Police are still seeking the driver of the car.

