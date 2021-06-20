 Skip to main content
Police investigate after Iowa man found dead in his home
AP

Police investigate after Iowa man found dead in his home

TRAER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating after an Iowa man was found dead in his home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said Ryan Cooper was found dead at the home west of the town of Traer early Friday morning after someone else in the home called 911. Traer is about 20 miles south of Waterloo in eastern Iowa.

Authorities said Cooper appeared to be the victim of a “violent death” but they did not disclose the cause of death or any details about the circumstances. An autopsy is planned.

No arrests were immediately reported in connection with Cooper's death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

