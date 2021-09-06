Police investigate shooting death of man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death this weekend of an Illinois man on a Davenport street.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon, when officers were called around 1 p.m. to an area along Nevada Avenue for reports of gunfire, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving officers found a man with gunshot wounds who was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Jeremiah Earl Martinez-Brown, 25, of East Moline, Illinois. Investigators believe Martinez-Brown was the target of the shooting, but had not announced any arrests in the case by Monday morning.

