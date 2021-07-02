 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road
0 Comments
AP

Police investigating after body found along Iowa county road

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENFIELD, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating after a body was found along a rural road in southwestern Iowa.

The body was found Thursday along the road in rural Adair County, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release. Investigators have not provided details about the discovery or the person found, saying only that the victim was an adult and the death is being investigated as suspicious.

The site where the body was found is about 60 miles southwest of Des Moines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clashes during a protest against Turkey's exit of treaty combating violence against women

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa

Correction: Cross-Country Bear story

  • Updated

In an article dated June 30, 2021 about a bear that was euthanized in Louisiana after walking from Wisconsin, The Associated Press incorrectly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News