Police investigating fatal shooting outside lodge in Ames

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside the Elks Lodge in Ames where a Halloween party was being held

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man outside the Elks Lodge in Ames where a Halloween party was being held.

Stashaun Brown, 23, of Des Moines, died from his injuries in the late Friday night shooting, police said. Officers were called just before midnight Friday to the lodge for reports of shots fired in a crowd of about 100 people.

Investigators believe a group of people had been fighting before the confrontation escalated into gunfire. Arriving officers found Brown with a gunshot wound. Police say he was taken to an area hospital, where he died early Saturday.

No one else was injured, and no arrests had been reported by early Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

