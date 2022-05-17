Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

The police chief of the central Iowa city of Perry was shot in the leg while trying to apprehend a man with a gun. Police Chief Eric Vaughn was shot in the upper leg after he and officers from several agencies responded to a call of shots fired and then found a man with a handgun. Police say officers negotiated with the man, identified as Jeremiah Messner, and convinced him to place the gun on the ground. When officers tried to take Messner into custody, police say he regained possession of the gun. During a struggle with officers, police say Messner shot Vaughn. Vaughn was flown to a Des Moines hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.