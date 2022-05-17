 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl

  • 0

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl.

Officers were called Monday morning to an Ankeny home for a report of the shooting, the Ankeny Police Department said in a news release.

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.

Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

Opening nears for Reno-Sparks' first new casino in 26 years

The operator of the world’s largest sportsbook in Las Vegas is expanding into northern Nevada this year as part of a collaboration with what will be the first new casino built in Reno-Sparks in more than a quarter century. Circa Sports secured a deal with Legends Bay Casino owner Olympia Gaming to operate a sportsbook at the property being constructed just east of Reno. The 80,000-square-foot casino will have table games, slot machines, video poker and multiple restaurants. It's scheduled to open sometime this summer at the Legends at Sparks Marina along Interstate 80.

Iowa man gets probation for fatal shooting of another teen

A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge for the shooting death of another teen during a botched robbery. Court records show that 20-year-old Kyler Carson pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault and other counts and was sentenced to three years' probation. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of 18-year-old Andrew Gaston. Prosecutors say Carson was 16 when he fatally shot Gaston and injured Gaston's cousin, Tyrell Gaston, when the Gastons ambushed Carson during a drug deal in an effort to rob Carson of marijuana.

Perry police chief shot in leg after struggle with man

The police chief of the central Iowa city of Perry was shot in the leg while trying to apprehend a man with a gun. Police Chief Eric Vaughn was shot in the upper leg after he and officers from several agencies responded to a call of shots fired and then found a man with a handgun. Police say officers negotiated with the man, identified as Jeremiah Messner, and convinced him to place the gun on the ground. When officers tried to take Messner into custody, police say he regained possession of the gun. During a struggle with officers, police say Messner shot Vaughn. Vaughn was flown to a Des Moines hospital. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Man convicted of murder in killing of Iowa state trooper

A jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Iowa State Patrol trooper last year. The jury on Monday also convicted 42-year-old Michael Lang of attempted murder and assaulting a police officer for his actions on April 9, 2021, that killed patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Smith was shot as he led a tactical team into Lang’s home to arrest him following Lang's assault of another officer during a traffic stop that day. Smith was a 27-year patrol veteran.

Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge denied his request to move his case to juvenile court. District Judge Shawn Showers ruled Wednesday that Jeremy Goodale will face a first-degree murder trial in adult court for the beating death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber, who taught at Fairfield High School. Showers said the juvenile court system would not have enough time to rehabilitate Goodale “for a crime of such magnitude.” Goodale and Willard Miller were both 16 when they were arrested in Graber's killing. Graber's body was found Nov. 3 in a Fairfield city park, and police say she had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Supreme Court rules on campaign loan repayment limits, a victory for Sen. Ted Cruz

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News