 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police look for man after woman found dead in Ames apartment
0 comments
AP

Police look for man after woman found dead in Ames apartment

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities are searching for a 33-year-old man in connection with a woman whose body was found in a downtown Ames apartment on Saturday.

Police said Sunday afternoon they are looking for Richard G. Fleck in connection with the woman’s death. Authorities said he may be in the Kansas City, Missouri area.

Officers found the woman around 7 p.m. Saturday after they were sent to check on her welfare. Ames Police didn't say how the woman died, but they classified her death as a homicide.

Police did not immediately release the woman's name or any additional details about her death.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News