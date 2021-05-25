Police make arrest in Iowa hit-and-run death of pedestrian

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have made an arrest in the hit-and-run death earlier this month of a woman on Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.

Frank Alan Davidson, 19, of Earlham, was arrested late Monday on charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death of 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell, of Oskaloosa, police said.

Waddell’s body was found on May 9 off the shoulder of the interstate. In court documents, investigators said an Iowa Transportation Department camera captured video of Davidson’s vehicle swerving off the interstate just before midnight on May 8 and hitting Waddell. Davidson was then seen driving a short distance and pulling over. Police said he made several phone calls to family and friends before leaving the scene. He later told investigators a rock had hit his vehicle that night, police said

Witnesses also told police Davidson was visibly drunk at a party in the hours before the crash occurred, investigators said.

Davidson is being held in the Polk County Jail on $40,000 bond.

