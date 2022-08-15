 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun

Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol

  • 0

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man who was shot and killed by Waterloo officers over the weekend was holding a realistic-looking pellet gun during the confrontation, police said Monday.

Michael Ahrens, 32, died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reported. Investigators said the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered what appeared to be an armed man walking along a road.

Police said the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. He then pointed the gun he was holding at officers, who shot him, investigators said. Ahrens was shot twice, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a release Monday, and was taken to a local hospital before being transferred to the Iowa City hospital, where he died.

People are also reading…

The weapon Ahrens was holding turned out to be an air-soft gun designed to look like real pistol, authorities said.

The Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting..

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa governor asks court to allow blocked 2018 abortion ban

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has asked the state courts to allow her to implement a 2018 law banning most abortions. The law was permanently blocked by a judge in 2019 as unconstitutional. Reynolds previously said she planned to take the matter to court instead of calling a special session to hold a divisive abortion debate and vote just months before she and several other Republican leaders run for reelection. The court filing Thursday is just the first step in a legal battle that could take months to resolve and is likely to end up before the state Supreme Court again. The law would ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy.

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy: Family killed at Iowa park shot, stabbed, strangled

Autopsy results say three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says in a news release Thursday that 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries. Officials say their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides. The department confirmed that the killer was 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The family was attacked July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

News groups sue Bettendorf schools after media excluded

News groups sue Bettendorf schools after media excluded

Four eastern Iowa media organizations are joining a nonprofit media rights group in filing a lawsuit against the Bettendorf school board and other officials after they blocked journalists from covering a meeting about school violence that was attended by hundreds of people. The lawsuit filed Monday by the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, the Quad-City Times and television stations KWQC, WQAD and WHBF asks a state court judge to find the school district in violation of Iowa’s open meetings law and to issue an injunction prohibiting the school board from violating the statute in the future. The lawsuit also asks the court to fine members of the board who took part in the meeting held on May 25.

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Parents, 6-year-old girl, fatally shot in tent at Iowa park

Police say a 6-year-old Iowa girl and her parents were fatally shot while camping in a state park, apparently killed by a man from Nebraska who later turned the gun on himself. The victims were found in their tent early Friday at the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground, about 180 miles east of Des Moines. They were 42-year-old Tyler Schmidt, his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula. Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green posted on Facebook that the couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, survived the attack and is safe, though details were not immediately available. Investigators have provided no motive, but named the suspected gunman as 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, whose body was found at the park with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen

Iowa park where man killed couple, their daughter to reopen

The eastern Iowa state park where police say a man killed three people and himself is set to reopen. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that Maquoketa Caves State Park will reopen for day use Thursday morning. The park has been closed since Friday when a gunman shot and killed a Cedar Falls couple and their young daughter inside their tent. Police later found 23-year-old Anthony Sherwin, of La Vista, Nebraska, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say Sherwin killed Tyler and Sarah Schmidt, both age 42, and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt. The couple's 9-year-old son, Arlo, wasn't injured. Police say they have no motive for the killings.

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

What are the 10 largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

A ticket sold in suburban Chicago has won $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The biggest U.S. jackpot on record was a $1.586 billion Powerball prize, shared by three tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016.

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

$1.1B Mega Millions jackpot latest in history of lotteries

At over $1 billion, the Mega Millions jackpot is among the largest lottery prizes ever up for grabs. It's the latest focus of a long history of lotteries that have been conducted in the U.S. and around the world. Only two prizes have grown larger than the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot that could be won Friday night. Most other lotteries around the glob offer smaller payouts, though in other ways they're more integrated into life in their countries. Lotteries remain popular in Europe, with none bigger than Spain's El Gordo, the biggest game for total prizes.

Watch Now: Related Video

Drought ravages Iraq's southern marshes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News