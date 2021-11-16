Police: Man killed by Waterloo officer had rammed cruiser

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday by police in Waterloo after officers said he rammed a patrol car.

The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday on a city street after a short vehicle chase, television station KCRG reported.

Police said the chase began when a driver was spotted driving recklessly and tried to hit an officer’s patrol car. The chase ensued, and several other officers converged to stop the man’s car.

The driver refused to get out of the car and instead rammed a patrol car, police said. An officer then fatally shot the driver. Police have not released the man’s name, but said he was 42 years old.

Officials have also not released the name of the officer who shot the man, but said the officer has been placed on leave pending completion of the investigation, per department policy.

