AP

Police say couple died in murder-suicide in West Des Moines

Police in say a couple found dead in their West Des Moines home were killed in a murder-suicide

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A couple found dead in their West Des Moines home were killed in a murder-suicide, police there said.

Police were called to the home Wednesday morning to conduct a welfare check, and arriving officers found the bodies of Dana Fortugno, 52, and Justine Fortugno, 59, police said. Police have not said how the two died, but said their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.

Police have not said which person killed the other.

Dallas County Assessor records show the Fortugnos are are listed as owners of the home in which they were found dead, the Des Moines Register reported.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

