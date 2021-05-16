 Skip to main content
Police say driver who crashed in Iowa City had been shot
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa City police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday.

The Iowa City Police Department said officers responding to reports of gunshots found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. Officers found that the driver had sustained gunshot wounds.

The man who was driving the vehicle was taken to a hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday. The man's name was not immediately released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

