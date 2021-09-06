Police say man accidentally shot 14-year-old with stolen gun

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines have arrested a 19-year-old man they say accidentally shot his 14-year-old brother in the face with one of two handguns he had stolen.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon, when officers were called to a home and found the younger teen with a gunshot wound to the face, television station WHO 13 reported. The boy was taken to a hospital with injuries to an eye that aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Police told station KCCI that the victim’s older brother, Titan Chaney, was handling a gun when it fired, hitting his brother. Chaney’s girlfriend, 1-month-old son and another brother who is 16 were also in the room when the gun went off, police said.

Those in the room attempted to cover up what had happened and had hidden both handguns in nearby woods, police said, before Chaney eventually admitted to stealing the guns and accidentally shooting his brother.

Chaney was being held in the Polk County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond. He is charged with felony child neglect and theft.

