 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Police say man found dead in central Iowa; arrest made

  • Updated
  • 0

UNION, Iowa (AP) — A 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, police said, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.

Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom in his home in Union, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said, and investigators determined he had been killed.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested Osborn Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Arkansas, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials said Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

Union is about 30 miles northeast of Ames.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Jupiter and Saturn greet the moon after sunset on Oct. 14

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News