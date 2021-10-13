Police say man found dead in central Iowa; arrest made

UNION, Iowa (AP) — A 74-year-old man found dead in his central Iowa home this week was killed, police said, and detectives have arrested a 22-year-old Arkansas man in the case.

Steve Reece was found dead Tuesday morning in a bedroom in his home in Union, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said, and investigators determined he had been killed.

Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office soon arrested Osborn Gavel, 22, of Baxter, Arkansas, on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Officials said Gavel was among several people who stayed in Reece’s home Monday night and believe Gavel hit the older man, leading to his death.

Union is about 30 miles northeast of Ames.

