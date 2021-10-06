Police say officer shot woman who advanced on him with knife

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines police officer shot a knife-wielding woman who advanced on him and refused commands to drop the blade, police there said.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in a business district west of downtown, police said in a news release. The incident began when a man called 911 to report that a woman tried to stab him as he was walking in the 1400 block of Walnut Street and that she was continuing to follow him.

Within minutes, an officer arrived on the scene, and the woman directed her attention to the officer, police said. The officer reported that the woman advanced on him while ignoring commands to drop the knife, leading him to shoot her.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was being treated for her wounds. Police did not immediately release her name or medical condition. Police also had not released the name of the officer who shot her by early Wednesday morning.

