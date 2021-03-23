Police say remains found in eastern Iowa pond by fishermen

DeWITT, Iowa (AP) — Human remains have been found in a pond in a rural area near DeWitt, about 20 miles north of Davenport where authorities have been investigating the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl since last summer.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, Davenport police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation held a joint news conference Tuesday to confirm that a body had been found Monday by two people fishing.

Officials have not identified the body and declined to speculate during the news conference on whether the remains could be those of the girl, Breasia Terrell. However, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski acknowledged he had been contacted about the discovery of the remains because of his department’s investigation into the girl’s whereabouts.

Terrell was reported missing July 10, after going to spend the previous night at an apartment with her half-brother and his father, who is a registered sex offender and at one point was considered a person of interest in Breasia's disappearance.

Police have not made any arrests in either the girl’s disappearance or in the case of the remains found Monday.

