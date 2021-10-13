 Skip to main content
Police say road rage led to August fatal crash; man arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested in a fatal crash that happened in August in Polk County and was instigated, police say, by a display of road rage.

Steven Elmer Clark, 35, of Indianola, was arrested Tuesday after he turned himself in on counts of vehicular homicide by driving recklessly and vehicular homicide by drag racing, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators said Clark and another man — John Schmidt, 53, of Pleasantville — were drag racing Aug. 26 at speeds of over 100 mph on U.S. Highway 65 in Polk County when Schmidt swerved toward Clark’s truck.

Schmidt then lost control, crossed the highway’s median and was hit by two vehicles in the northbound lanes, officials said. Schmidt died at the scene.

