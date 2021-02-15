 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing
0 comments
AP

Police seek man in Marshalltown convenience store killing

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa are seeking a suspect in the shooting death early Monday of a man working at a Marshalltown convenience store.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. inside a Casey’s convenience story on Third Avenue, according to a news release by Marshalltown police. Officers called to the store found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died. He was identified as Michael Ray West, a 48-year-old Marshalltown resident who was working at the store.

Police have not publicly identified a suspect, but do have surveillance video from the store showing a person in sunglasses and a black hooded jacket brandishing a gun as he walks through the store’s entrance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa

Iowa City man shot, killed

  • Updated

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment in Iowa City.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News