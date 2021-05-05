Police seeking driver who fled scene of crash that killed 2

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines were searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle and injured another motorcyclist.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles at the intersection of East 14th Street and Washington Avenue, police said. Kristy Hyde, 47, of Des Moines, was a passenger on one of the motorcycles and died at the scene, police said. The bike's driver, 51-year-old Jerry Coles of Des Moines, died later at a hospital, police said.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving the second motorcycle was being treated for serious injuries at a hospital, police said.

Police said the driver and several passengers in the car fled the scene on foot and had not been found by Wednesday morning.

Witness statements and other evidence indicates the car was speeding northbound on East 14th when it hit the two southbound motorcycles as they turned east onto Washington Avenue. The car continued northbound until it crashed into a utility pole, shearing it off at the ground, police said.

