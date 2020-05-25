Police: Teen shot at Des Moines home dies from wounds

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A teen who was shot in the neck at a home over the weekend has died from his injuries, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in a home just north of the city’s downtown, the Des Moines Register reported. Ishmael Muhammad, 17, was shot just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

People in the house where Muhammad was shot initially told officers that Muhammad had shown up with a gunshot wound, police said. But investigators determined that a small group of teens that included Muhammad were in a house when a handgun was accidentally fired and hit Muhammad. A 16-year-old has been charged as a juvenile with involuntary manslaughter, carrying weapons and interference with official acts, police said.

Muhammad was student at Scavo High School, Des Moines Public Schools officials said.

