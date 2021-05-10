Police: Teen who struck cyclist was using social media

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 16-year-old driver who fatally struck a cyclist in Coralville last month was speeding and using social media at the time of the accident.

The incident happened April 6, killing 36-year-old Andrew Pavlovec of North Liberty. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reported Monday that the driver faces a charge of vehicular homicide. Iowa law prevents naming minors charged with crimes that are not forcible felonies.

Coralville Police Chief Shane Kron said the driver was “actively using a social media application,” and driving more than 20 mph above the 35 mph speed limit when she struck Pavlovec from behind.

